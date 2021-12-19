Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.84

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 3767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

LEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lion Electric by 171.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lion Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after acquiring an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

