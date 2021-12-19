Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.84

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 3767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.
LEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lion Electric by 171.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lion Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after acquiring an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
About Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
