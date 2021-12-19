LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $104.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.20.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $532,332. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,489,000 after buying an additional 96,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.