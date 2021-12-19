Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 290 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $156.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

