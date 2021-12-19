Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Shares of LTHM opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. Livent has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -262.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Livent by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Livent by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 50,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Livent by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 32,954 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

