Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWW opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

