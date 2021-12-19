Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,100 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

