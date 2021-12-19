Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 700 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.73.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

