Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 52.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

