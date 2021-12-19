Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

