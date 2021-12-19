Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

