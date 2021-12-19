Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

