Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 772,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.21 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

