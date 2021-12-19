Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 18,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 67.5% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.05 and a 200-day moving average of $345.46. The stock has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

