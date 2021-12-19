Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.