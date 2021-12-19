Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

VNQI opened at $55.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

