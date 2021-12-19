Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Redfin by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,555,938. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.76. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

