Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MQBKY stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.24. Macquarie Group has a 12 month low of $99.37 and a 12 month high of $156.63.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

