Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Up 23.7% in November

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of MGYR opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.25.
Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.
