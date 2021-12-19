Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Up 23.7% in November

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MGYR opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

