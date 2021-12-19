Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on December 30th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a dividend on Monday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.