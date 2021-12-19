Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$25.50

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MFC. CSFB lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.89.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$23.43 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$21.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$45.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$15.98 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 21.3999972 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Insiders have sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367 over the last three months.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

