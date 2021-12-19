Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in November

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,939,700 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the November 15th total of 2,965,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MAPGF stock remained flat at $$1.46 on Friday. 4,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,100. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $1.53.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. Its properties include oil and chemical logistics; free trade and non-free trade zone third party logistics; food and cold storage; distribution center; and industrial warehousing.

