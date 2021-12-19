MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Critical Contrast

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed N/A N/A N/A Sohu.com 108.01% 9.68% 4.05%

40.6% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MariMed and Sohu.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $50.90 million 4.78 $2.14 million N/A N/A Sohu.com $749.89 million 0.85 -$54.97 million $24.43 0.67

MariMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com.

Risk & Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MariMed and Sohu.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sohu.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

MariMed presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 208.22%. Sohu.com has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.67%. Given MariMed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Sohu.com.

Summary

Sohu.com beats MariMed on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

