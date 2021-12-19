Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $119.81 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

