Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $19.78 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,902 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

