Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,367 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $339,405,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $63.35 and a twelve month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

