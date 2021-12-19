Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. Materialise posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materialise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,614,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 25.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 226,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after buying an additional 126,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 138.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Materialise stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. 918,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 226.73 and a beta of 0.61. Materialise has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $87.40.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

