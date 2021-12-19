McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Cut by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 195,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 107,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $261.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $266.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

