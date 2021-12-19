Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE MCG traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.04. 633,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). Equities analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,144,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,613,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,263,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

