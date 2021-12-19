Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $709,216.36 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $709,216.36 and approximately $3,893.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.00275599 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008902 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00017135 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

