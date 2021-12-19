MenaPay Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $564,566.90 and approximately $16.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

