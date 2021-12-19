Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,371,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.