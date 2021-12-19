Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

