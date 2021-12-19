Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $62,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

