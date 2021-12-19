Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a $44.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised Methanex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.