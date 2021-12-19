Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €10.00 by Barclays

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €10.00 ($11.24) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on Metro in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) target price on Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.43 ($11.71).

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at €10.70 ($12.02) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41. Metro has a 12-month low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($14.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.