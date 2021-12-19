Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Trading Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $91.91 and last traded at $93.50. 2,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 66,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.52.

Specifically, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $989.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

