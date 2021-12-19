Minereum Price Hits $0.0994 on Top Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0994 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $26,637.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00040851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,095,500 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

