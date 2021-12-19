Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the November 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

