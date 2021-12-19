Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the November 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
