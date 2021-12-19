Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.94.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.