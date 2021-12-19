Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLUE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $621,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $139,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. 470,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.28. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

