Morgan Stanley Acquires 711,503 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $125,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after buying an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $23,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

