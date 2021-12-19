Morgan Stanley Boosts Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target to $37.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearway Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.