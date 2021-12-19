Morgan Stanley Buys 87,977 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $112,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $348.04 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $365.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.24.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,786 shares of company stock valued at $66,659,547. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

