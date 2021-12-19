Morgan Stanley Has $116.64 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 34.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $116,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK opened at $222.14 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.80 and a 200-day moving average of $199.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,428 shares of company stock valued at $73,735,528 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

