Morgan Stanley Lowers Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $230.00.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.50.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $164.72 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,497.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 338,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 110,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,795,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

