Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,809,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $125,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 130,364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

ITB opened at $77.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

