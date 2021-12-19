Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,088,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,082 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Upwork were worth $121,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Upwork by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other Upwork news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,973. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -136.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

