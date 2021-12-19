Morgan Stanley Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $280.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $330.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.61.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $256.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.73. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

