Morgan Stanley Raises Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $76.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trimble has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $943,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $932,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

