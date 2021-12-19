Motco Buys 3,601 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Motco grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 529,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 435,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 298,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17.

